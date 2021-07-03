Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,209,211 shares in the company, valued at $603,048,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,131,000. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

