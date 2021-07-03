Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

ADP stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $201.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

