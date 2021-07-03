Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

