Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

