ATC Coin Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 160.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $706,538.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00404496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

