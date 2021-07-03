Atheios Price Tops $0.0007 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Atheios has a market capitalization of $28,806.67 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,780.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.94 or 0.06411482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.93 or 0.01466152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00402103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.33 or 0.00619111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00422184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00340458 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,252,333 coins and its circulating supply is 41,522,310 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

