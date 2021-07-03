Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

