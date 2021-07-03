ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSAF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $28.63 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

