Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 5392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

