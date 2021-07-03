Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 5656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.