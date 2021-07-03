Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 642.80 ($8.40). The company had a trading volume of 948,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.70. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 652.40 ($8.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

