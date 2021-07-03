AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AVEVF remained flat at $$52.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

