Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

