Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

AVID traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 208,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,019. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 157.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

