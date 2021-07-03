AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €21.75 ($25.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.62. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

