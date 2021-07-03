Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.97 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

