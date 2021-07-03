Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in June

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85. Azimut has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

