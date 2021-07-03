Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in June

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85. Azimut has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
Azimut Company Profile
