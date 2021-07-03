Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Azul alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azul by 7,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.