AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $51.70 on Friday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.