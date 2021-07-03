B. Riley Comments on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ GP opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 million and a PE ratio of -54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

