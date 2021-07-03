Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €103.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.33 ($101.57).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €87.40. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

