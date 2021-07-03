Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 48,628 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 327.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 332.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

