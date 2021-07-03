Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000.

EEMX stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

