Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

