Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $191.47 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.