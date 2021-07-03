Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 154,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

