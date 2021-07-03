Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,771 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $458.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,098.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

