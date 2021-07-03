Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

