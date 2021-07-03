Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 838,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BBVA stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.