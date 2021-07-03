Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires Shares of 478 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $183.99 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

