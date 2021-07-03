Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 670 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

WPM opened at $44.76 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

