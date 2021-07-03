Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 478 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

