Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 524.25 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.