Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

