Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 665,948 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

