Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 501 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $302.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.47. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

