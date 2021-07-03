BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Short Interest Up 68.6% in June

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BXS opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXS. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

