Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

