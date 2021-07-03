Bank of America Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $111.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

