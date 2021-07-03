Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of Tredegar worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

