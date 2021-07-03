Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.