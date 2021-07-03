Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 83,054 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

