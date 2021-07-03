Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,636 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.55 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

