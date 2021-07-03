Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

