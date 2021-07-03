Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,606 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 430,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 98,782 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LFC opened at $9.92 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

