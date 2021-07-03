Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,399 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $39,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

