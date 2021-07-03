Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Allegiant Travel worth $40,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $195.13 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.85.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

