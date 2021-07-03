Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.69 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of nVent Electric worth $41,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,141,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.