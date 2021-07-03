Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $39,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 337,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 231,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.10 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

