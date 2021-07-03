Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after buying an additional 78,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

